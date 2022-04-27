Vince Wilfork's son pleads guilty to stealing father's Super Bowl rings

Vince Wilfork’s son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, recently pleaded guilty to stealing his father’s Super Bowl rings and other valuables, according to the New York Post.

The 24-year-old was arrested last year in Galveston, Texas for stealing the rings, which Wilfork won in 2004 and 2014, as well as the defensive tackle’s AFC Championship rings and Miami Hurricanes college football championship ring.

In total, the amount of valuables Wilfork’s son stole were worth more than $300,000.

Per ABC 13 in Houston , Holmes-Wilfork received community service and five years’ probation for pleading guilty to the theft.

Wilfork originally thought he had misplaced the rings before investigators discovered his son had sold them for $62,000. Wilfork has since had the rings returned to him.

Wilfork and his son are apparently now on good terms, per Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney.

“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney Mark Aronowitz told the Galveston Daily News.

