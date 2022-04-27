George Beale picks NSU after stellar career at King’s Fork

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) – After a season in which he lead King’s Fork to a 20-0 regular season and averaged 23 points per game, nine rebounds and four assists per game, George Beale committed to play basketball at Norfolk State on Tuesday.

Beale had been committed to Long Island University in New York last September.

He lead the Bulldogs all the way to the Class 4 state semi-final where the Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion Varina.

