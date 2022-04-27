ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater Township, MI

Clearwater Township Voter to Decide on Law Enforcement Officer

By Zachariah Wheaton, Rhys Jordan
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

May elections are quickly approaching. Voters in Clearwater Township are weighing their options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKkAZ_0fLFoCpW00

Township leaders are proposing two millages: A Constable Millage and a Road Millage. The Constable Millage would establish a .50 mill for the township to create a position for a law enforcement officer. The other proposal would raise the current road millage from one to two mills for the final year in 2023. Township Supervisor Tom Backers says the two proposals are worth it.

“For me, my property, I figure it’s probably about $220 a year between the two millages. I would gladly pay that to continue the progress on our local roads and to provide a local peace officer,” Backers says.

Backers admits he doesn’t want higher taxes, but with rising costs and roads deteriorating there isn’t much of a choice.

“We were going to do the north and south from Valley Road and the cost increase from November to March was 30% for the asphalt which meant we had to basically delete [it] from our paving plan this summer,” Backers explains.

He says people in Clearwater Township have to look out for themselves. He says they can’t wait for the state to step in and help them

“There’s infrastructure the state’s going to get, but how much we’ll actually see maybe minuscule at best and probably a year or two down the road. So

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACZ8x_0fLFoCpW00

we have to take care of ourselves,” Backers states.

The Constable Millage is not widely agreed on as signs scattered throughout the township tell voters to vote no on the proposal. Backers says the Township has struggled with long response times.

“The response to Clearwater for breaking an entering, reckless driving, domestic disturbances, that type of thing. Either go unanswered or somebody is 40 minutes late,” Backers admits.

The Township has struggled with speeders as well as maintenance staff finding used needles at parks. The Township’s Maintenance Supervisor, John Bielski, says the people of Clearwater need help.

“The needles have been showing up a lot this year. Which is a real hazard for my employees, as well as, the children that are playing at the parks that we find them in,” Bielski says.

The Township currently pays the Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office $20,000 a year for an extra 9.5 hours a week for a deputy to patrol Clearwater. Additionally, the Township would have to pay $100,000 a year to have a deputy stationed in Clearwater. The proposed constable millage would instead cost the township around $70,000 in the first year.

“I would expect the millage to either be reduced or eliminated completely depending on what we find as actual revenues generated by our own

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4FkH_0fLFoCpW00

constable,” Backers explains. “Because that money currently goes to the county and according to state law, 33 percent of it is ours if we institute our own peace officer and he writes the tickets.”

While not everyone is on the same page, Backers says the proposals will make Clearwater a safe, better place to live.

“I’m not a big fan of taxes too, you know, just like everyone else is. On the other hand you can see the results here,” Backers says.

The election is coming up Tuesday, May 3.

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Alpena police arrest man for home invasion, larceny

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Police arrested a man for an alleged home invasion, according to the Michigan State Police Alpena Post. On March 11, troopers were called to a business in Ossineke to take a report of a breaking and entering. A person reported that Randal Williams, 31,...
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater Township, MI
9&10 News

Police Union Backs Officer in Patrick Lyoya Killing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya’s death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
9&10 News

Ludington City Council Settles in Siren Lawsuit

At their meeting on Monday, the Ludington City Council voted to approve a settlement regarding the Ludington siren federal lawsuit. The settlement agrees that the siren will not run in the 10 p.m. hour, or at the 12 p.m. hour, except for Saturdays. The City of Ludington will also pay for the federal filing fee, and the plaintiffs will waive all future claims against the city in this matter.
LUDINGTON, MI
9&10 News

Man Arrested After Admitting to Starting Two Fires in Yates Township

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old member of a local fire department admitted to starting two fires in Yates Township Wednesday. The first fire was discovered by a Michigan DNR conservation officer on 80th Street. The second fire was located on Queens Highway near 80th and was discovered a few hours after the initial fire.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
9&10 News

Central Lake Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says an Antrim County woman has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty. According to the sheriff’s office, 28-year-old Brooklyn Beck of Central Lake, worked at a grooming business in Blair Township when a dog was given back to its owner in poor health and later died.
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy