OVAC Softball 3A & 4A Finals Set
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The finals for the Tom Bechtel OVAC softball 3A & 4A finals are now set.
In 3A, Martins Ferry downed Linsly 5-3 while Shenandoah defeated Barnesville 8-1. The Purple Riders and Zeps will meet Friday at 5 p.m.
In 4A Oak Glen beat Indian Creek 7-2 and Weir held off Harrison Central 3-1. The championship will be an all Hancock County battle Friday at 7 p.m. at the I-470 complex.
