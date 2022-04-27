OVAC Softball 3A & 4A Finals Set

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The finals for the Tom Bechtel OVAC softball 3A & 4A finals are now set.

In 3A, Martins Ferry downed Linsly 5-3 while Shenandoah defeated Barnesville 8-1. The Purple Riders and Zeps will meet Friday at 5 p.m.

In 4A Oak Glen beat Indian Creek 7-2 and Weir held off Harrison Central 3-1. The championship will be an all Hancock County battle Friday at 7 p.m. at the I-470 complex.

