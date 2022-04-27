Governments, homeowners alike struggling with insurance for adequate Ida repairs, says parish president

Nearly eight months since Hurricane Ida, and not only are some homeowners still struggling with their insurance companies, some local governments are, too.

St. Charles Parish President Matt Jewell says the parish government is having its own battles over insurance.

"We had about 15 million dollars in damage to government buildings." Jewell told WWL's Tommy Tucker. "We've only gotten one payment that doesn't even cover a fraction of it."

Jewell said it is an ongoing issue that has slowed down the recovery, with many residents of the parish still living in partially-repaired houses, with a roof over their heads, but no drywall while they wait to resolve their insurance issues.