ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Governments, homeowners alike struggling with insurance for adequate Ida repairs, says parish president

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVB96_0fLFn9EN00

Nearly eight months since Hurricane Ida, and not only are some homeowners still struggling with their insurance companies, some local governments are, too.

St. Charles Parish President Matt Jewell says the parish government is having its own battles over insurance.

"We had about 15 million dollars in damage to government buildings." Jewell told WWL's Tommy Tucker. "We've only gotten one payment that doesn't even cover a fraction of it."

Jewell said it is an ongoing issue that has slowed down the recovery, with many residents of the parish still living in partially-repaired houses, with a roof over their heads, but no drywall while they wait to resolve their insurance issues.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
City
Ida, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are still giving payments in 2022?

As inflation continues across the U.S., many Americans are still struggling after stimulus payments ended in 2021. While federal checks are no longer happening, some are collecting the last of them through their tax return. In some states, residents may see stimulus checks from the state government. Who will see...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Government Buildings#Governments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy