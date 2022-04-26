Chippewa Falls girl killed: Police arrest suspect in Lily Peters' death
By Mary McGuire, FOX 9 Staff
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (FOX 9) - Chippewa Falls police say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old girl, a shocking death that has rocked the small Wisconsin town. Chief Matt Kelm told reporters Tuesday evening the suspect was a juvenile who knew the victim, Iliana...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A 16-year-old boy is the latest victim of gun violence in Toledo. Neiko McIntyre is the city’s 14th homicide and the fifth person fatally shot this week. He was pronounced dead early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Orville Dr. in North Toledo. after Toledo police responded at 2:30 a.m.to a report of a person shot.
LAWRENCE — Saturday morning, IMPD was dispatched to the 12500 block of Teacup Way in Lawrence for a call of a family altercation. Police are telling us that the family altercation involved two males. The altercation ended up in a stabbing incident and the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The […]
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
A sheriff's office in Alabama issued an alert Friday night after an inmate and the assistant director of corrections went missing earlier in the day. Authorities said the inmate, who was being held on capital murder charges, should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous." Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout in the parking lot of the Dartmouth Mall near Aldi supermarket, officials said. Officers responded to shots fired in the Dartmouth Mall parking just before 10:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers learned that two groups of people had exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, according to Dartmouth Police.
AUBURN, Wash. — A King County judge has delayed the trial of Auburn Police officer Jeff Nelson for the fourth time. Officer Nelson is facing murder and assault charges after shooting and killing 26 year-old Jesse Sarey in 2019. But nearly three years after the deadly shooting, Nelson has yet to see his day in court. Sarey’s foster mom, Elaine Simons, says his loved ones are angry and frustrated by the trial delays.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death Saturday of a 31-year-old man in Teralta Park in East San Diego. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about a man down on the sidewalk along a bike path in Teralta Park at 4050 Orange Ave., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
