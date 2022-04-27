Yellowstone Tourist (And Idiot) Approaches Bison, Nearly Gets Run Over

Have we learned nothing?

I mean, how dumb can you be?

The answer is always the same… very dumb.

Continuously, time and time again, people visiting National Parks insist on putting themselves in harms way for no good reason.

Why in God’s green Earth would a person ever approach a bison? A wild bison. I ginormous beast of the field that will thinking nothing of running you over like a Mack Truck.

And now, with the parks beginning to reopen, especially at Yellowstone National Park, the list of Tourons will just keep getting bigger and bigger.

I mean, this guy is definitely a Touron. There is no other way to put it. Well, actually, that’s probably the nicest way….

The video is short and sweet, but it says a lot about the character of the man starring in it. He approaches a full grown bison, in hope of who knows what? Probably trying to pet it…

Just as you think “this is stupid,” the bison turns and starts to charge.

Luckily, very luckily… the man starts to run and the bison stands down.

The worst part is, the man probably doesn’t even realize how lucky he is and he’ll probably do it again. Maybe next time, he’ll run up on a Yellowstone grizzly.

Folks, you are not Steve Erwin. These animals are wild. Proceed with caution, keep your distance, or be ready to pay the consequences when you approach them.