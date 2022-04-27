ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

Freeport mayor: One person dead after car plunges into the water

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5nwo_0fLFm4vN00

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy says one person is dead after a car plunged into the water at Cow Meadow Park Tuesday afternoon.

A four-door gray SUV was seen by witnesses driving on the grassy area at the park before it went into the water.

Freeport police, firefighters and Nassau police all responded and attempted to get the single occupant from the vehicle, but could not.

The car was removed from the water with the occupant still inside.

The mayor says the person inside the car is a male but has not been identified.

It is unknown if the incident was intentional or if the driver lost control.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
PIX11

Body found at Bronx car fire scene, officials say

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A body was found inside a car that was on fire in the Bronx, according to the FDNY. Neighbors told PIX11 News they saw the victim, who has not been identified, hop back into the car after the fire started. He never made it out. “I thought I was bugging […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeport, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nassau, NY
City
Freeport, NY
News 12

Police: Child dead after being trapped under farm tractor

A child is dead after getting trapped under a farm tractor, police say. The Watertown police and fire departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road around 3:20 p.m. Police and fire personnel arrived and found the child entangled within the farm...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Water#Mayor#Accident
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX40

Sheriff’s office: Body found washed ashore in Manteca was victim of homicide

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River. A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said.  The […]
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy