Freeport mayor: One person dead after car plunges into the water

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy says one person is dead after a car plunged into the water at Cow Meadow Park Tuesday afternoon.

A four-door gray SUV was seen by witnesses driving on the grassy area at the park before it went into the water.

Freeport police, firefighters and Nassau police all responded and attempted to get the single occupant from the vehicle, but could not.

The car was removed from the water with the occupant still inside.

The mayor says the person inside the car is a male but has not been identified.

It is unknown if the incident was intentional or if the driver lost control.