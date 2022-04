TAUNTON — When news came that James Madison University sophomore and softball standout Lauren Bernett died by suicide earlier this week, the fifth college student-athlete to tragically do so in the past two months, it prompted the Taunton softball team to have a conversation about mental health and the pressures put on student-athletes. "I wanted to have the conversation with them, especially being here at a program like Taunton and being on this stage, it’s difficult," Tigers coach Carrie...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO