ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, OH

Huron Board of Education to hold special meeting on Thursday, April 28

By Huron Insider
huroninsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURON – The Huron Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, April 28 at 5:15PM. The...

huroninsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Medina School Board Members speak about curriculum

MEDINA – Medina City School officials will get to show off the work they have been doing with curriculum and academics. “I think it’s important that our board and our community sees the kind of work that we have going on within our district. We’ve tried very hard over the last five years to really be leaders when it comes to curriculum and instruction, not only ensuring that our students within Medina City Schools are receiving the highest level of academics, but that we are also collaborating and being leaders amongst the state, as well as the nation, in regards to the curriculum and instruction that is occurring across the country,” said Superintendent Aaron Sable at last week’s city council meeting.
MEDINA, OH
Sandusky Register

Sandusky Schools chooses new principal

SANDUSKY — Sandusky Schools selected its newest building administrator for the upcoming school year. During a recent public meeting, board members agreed to hire Rebecca Romano, the current Sandusky Career Center director, to be Sandusky Intermediate’s new principal. Her two-year contract begins Aug. 1 and lasts through July...
SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy