Huron Board of Education to hold special meeting on Thursday, April 28

MEDINA – Medina City School officials will get to show off the work they have been doing with curriculum and academics. “I think it’s important that our board and our community sees the kind of work that we have going on within our district. We’ve tried very hard over the last five years to really be leaders when it comes to curriculum and instruction, not only ensuring that our students within Medina City Schools are receiving the highest level of academics, but that we are also collaborating and being leaders amongst the state, as well as the nation, in regards to the curriculum and instruction that is occurring across the country,” said Superintendent Aaron Sable at last week’s city council meeting.

MEDINA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO