Rochester, NY

RCSD budget proposal draws criticism at board meeting

By Theresa Marsenburg
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District’s $900 million budget is still drawing criticism, despite a rewrite of the spending plan.

Tonight, the district held its first budget deliberation since the state rejected the first plan.
Commissioners had an opportunity to ask questions and get specifics about certain spending decisions.
Several pointed out areas they say are still confusing.

“This is not very transparent budget and not very clear from what we did last year to this year because of all the changes,” said RCSD Board of Education Vice President Beatriz LeBron.

Commissioners went on to say this process is sending the wrong message to the community.

A state monitor was assigned due to poor financial management. Last month that monitor rejected the initial 22-23 budget and criticized the district for not prioritizing spending on direct educational programs for students.

Another deliberation is scheduled for next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

News 8 WROC

Monday storm leaves hundreds without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A storm sweeping through the region Monday evening left hundreds in and around Monroe County without power. As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 200 RG&E customers were without power. News 8 found downed trees along East Avenue and Hawthorne Street. Most of those outages were in the City of Rochester.
News 8 WROC

40-years-to-life for pair convicted in Rochester kidnapping, murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — David Gardner, 44, and Kimberly Jones, 30, were sentenced to 40-years-to-life in prison Wednesday, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. Gardner and Jones were convicted last month for the 2019 robbery, kidnapping, and murder of Samuel Ortiz. Ortiz was reported missing by his family on July 7, 2019, and two […]
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

