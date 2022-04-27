ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets’ Pete Alonso drilled in helmet for second time this season

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntoil_0fLFl30R00

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was hit in the helmet for the second time this season on Tuesday night during the Mets’ 3-0 victory over the Cardinals in St. Louis.

With the Mets leading 2-0 in the eighth inning, Alonso was plunked on his helmet fro a changeup by Cardinals right-hander Kodi Whitley. Fortunately for the Amazin’s, Alonso was OK and jogged to first after staring down Whitley for a brief moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26af6J_0fLFl30R00
Pete Alonso jogs to first base after being hit in the pitch on the helmet during the eighth inning of the Mets’ game against the Cardinals.
AP

“We’re lucky — you are talking about a pitch that broke his helmet,” manager Buck Showalter said after the game.

On April 7 against the Nationals, Alonso was hit by a 94-mph slider from Mason Thompson that grazed his shoulder and hit the helmet flap that protects his face. The flap hit him in the mouth, bloodying the first baseman in a scary scene at Nationals Park.

But Alonso didn’t miss any time after that plunking either.

Alonso was one of three Mets hit during the game as Dominic Smith and Starling Marte were also plunked. The Mets have had 18 batters hit this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Insane Throw From Cardinals Outfielder Going Viral

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme appeared on his way to hitting a triple in Wednesday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dylan Carlson had other ideas. The fly ball initially sailed over Carlson’s head, but the center fielder quickly recovered and fired a missile to third base. It took a perfect throw, clocked at a ridiculous 97.2 mph per MLB’s Twitter page, to tag out Guillorme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Veteran MLB Outfielder Announces His Retirement

MLB outfielder Jon Jay has officially announced his retirement from baseball. He announced it via his Instagram account. Jay is a former second-round pick and played in the MLB for 12 seasons on seven different teams. He also won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He...
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Buck Showalter takes shot at Nolan Arenado over Mets-Cardinals incident

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals may have a burgeoning rivalry on their hands after a series of hit batters during their series this week. Tensions boiled over on Wednesday as Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took exception to a pitch up and in and sparked a bench-clearing incident. After the game, Mets manager Buck Showalter suggested he was not too impressed with how Arenado conducted himself Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets need to begin Robinson Cano countdown

There was no harm in bringing Robinson Cano back. For as much as New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend, no one wants to light over $40 million on fire if there is the chance for some sort of return. Even if he had not played since 2020 and is 39 years old, there was a chance that Cano could be somewhat useful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Starling Marte
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To The Mets-Cardinals Fight

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals just played the feud in the eighth inning of this afternoon’s game at Busch Stadium. Things came to a head today, but this altercation was brewing for a while. Mets batters had been hit a league-high 18 times coming into the game, including four in the last two days. Two Cardinals hitters were also tagged by Mets pitchers last night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mets to meet with MLB executive Friday to discuss HBPs

Entering Thursday's action, New York Mets batters had been hit by a pitch an MLB-high 19 times. The next-closest group in team HBPs is the Baltimore Orioles at 13. After days of airing out their frustration with the discrepancy and perceived targeting of their hitters, the Mets may finally see the league take some steps to address their concerns. At the very least, the club will be meeting with MLB brass on Friday.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Giants

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday. Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Nationals Park#Sny#Cardinals#Ap
Yardbarker

Darryl Strawberry suggests confrontational approach to Mets' HBP issues

Members of the New York Mets reached a breaking point after J.D. Davis became the MLB-leading 19th New York player to be hit by a pitch this season in the top of the eighth inning of Wednesday afternoon's 10-5 loss at the St. Louis Cardinals. Mets reliever Yoan Lopez seemingly responded in the bottom half of that frame by delivering a high-and-tight message toward St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, which sparked a bench-clearing incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Mets, Cardinals End Series With Bench-Clearing Brawl

Mets, Cardinals end series with bench-clearing brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Mets-Cardinals triple-header in St. Louis came to a draw on Thursday, with both teams nearly coming to blows in a bench-clearing brawl in the eighth inning. Yoan Lopez stood on the mound for the Mets when...
CHICAGO, IL
PIX11

Benches clear during Mets, Cardinals matchup following wild pitch

There was some commotion in St. Louis Wednesday after Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez nearly struck Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when Lopez threw a pitch near Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory. “You can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy