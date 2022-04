Click here to read the full article. Named ‘8 Oaks’ after the number of people in their family, this property located about 30-minutes from downtown Austin is truly one-of-a-kind. The sellers are commercial real estate developer and tech startup investor Vincent Sica, and his wife, Tracey Sica, who live at the estate with their six children. To honor each member of their family, they planted eight oak trees along the driveway that leads to the house. Built in a modern ranch style, the $16 million home is being sold off-market (with Eklund|Gomes at Douglas Elliman), and it’s one of the most...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO