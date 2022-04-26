Top scorer's return keeps paying dividends for Hartland in soccer win over Brighton

HARTLAND — Hartland had enough talent to weather the early part of its girls soccer schedule, but the Eagles are much more of a threat to repeat as state Division 1 champions with Hannah Kastamo on the field.

It only makes sense that inserting a 22-goal scorer who made second-team all-state into the lineup would lift any team’s offense.

In Hartland’s case, Kastamo has produced all its offense in the two games since she returned from a preseason injury.

Her goal with 19:09 left in the game gave the Eagles a 1-0 victory over Brighton in the first of what is expected to be three meetings between the neighboring rivals.

Kastamo also had both Hartland goals Thursday in a 2-0 victory over Canton .

“She’s scored our last three, so it’s great to have her back,” Hartland coach Andrew Kartsounes said. “She really does change our offense. I think we’re still at this point trying to figure out what that means to have her back and how we play with her up front.”

Kastamo returned sooner than expected after suffering a kidney injury while colliding with an opposing goaltender shortly before the start of Hartland’s tryouts. Originally, she was expected to be out until at least midseason.

She wound up missing four games, during which Hartland went 3-1.

“My kidney was feeling good,” Kastamo said. “I was running and I didn’t feel it at all, so I felt like I was ready to start. It’s really hard to watch, but you’ve got to stay positive. The girls are good, so it was fun to watch them.”

The play that led to Kastamo’s goal began with a corner kick by Emma Kastamo. The Eagles couldn’t direct the corner kick toward the net, but they maintained possession in front before Isabella Czarnecki was able to get the ball to Kastamo, who buried a high shot from close range.

“It was a great corner kick,” Hannah Kastamo said. “I think Emma took it. Then it was just a scramble in the box and Izzy stopped the ball right on the goal line for me. All I had to do was touch it in. It feels really good, especially against a good Brighton team.”

The Eagles have won their last three games against Brighton by one-goal margins, scoring the game-winners in the final 20 minutes. Hartland is 6-1 in its last seven games against the Bulldogs after losing six in a row.

“Any time you can beat a team like Brighton, you’ve got to be excited and happy about it, whether it’s 1-0 or it’s something bigger,” Kartsounes said. “We’ve definitely been on the other side of that ledger often. It was good to get this one right now, and we’ll try to build off it as we go into Novi on Thursday.”

Before Kastamo’s goal, the most dangerous scoring chance of the game came midway through the first half when Hartland’s Amanda Roach got the ball behind the defense for a point-blank shot, only to be denied by Brighton goalie Jessica Gerych.

“It’s a wide-open game,” Brighton coach Ryan Carriere said. “Ball’s going back and forth, exciting brands of soccer, lots of transition. The game is always that way, because they know each other so well and they really, really compete against each other.”

Brighton (4-2-2) has allowed only five goals in eight games, but has scored only five in the last seven after winning 7-0 over Laingsburg in the season opener.

“We’re building steadily,” Carriere said. “Our growth from the first game until now is very, very positive. I feel like the back third and the middle third are pretty secure. We’re developing our style of play in the attacking third now.”

With Brighton suffering a second loss, it appears the KLAA West championship race will be contested by Salem (5-0-2), Northville (4-0-2) and Hartland (5-1). The Bulldogs are 2-2-2 in league play.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Top scorer's return keeps paying dividends for Hartland in soccer win over Brighton