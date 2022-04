Thomas Raynard James was freed from prison Wednesday after serving 32 years behind bars over a case of mistaken identity, CNN reports. James, 55, was convicted in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison with a 25-year minimum for the murder of Francis McKinnon during a home invasion in Coral Gables the year prior. He was 23 years old at the time. While there was no physical evidence that could prove James was guilty, his life sentence hinged on people picking his photo out of a lineup and an eyewitness account from Dorothy Walton, stepdaughter of McKinnon. “I will never forget his face. I will never forget his eyes,” Walton said, according to the motion quoted in a 1991 article of the Miami Herald.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO