ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Beloit juveniles accused of burglary in Janesville

By By Adams Publishing Group staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIP2X_0fLFitYf00

JANESVILLE

Three Beloit juveniles are being accused of breaking into a Janesville home early Tuesday morning.

The juveniles, ages 13, 15 and 16, could face charges of burglary, theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting/obstructing an officer. One suspect might face a charge of possession of THC and two suspects might face probation violation charges.

Janesville police were notified about a burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Elida Street at about 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Officers reportedly saw three suspects fleeing out a back door, and a vehicle that was in the driveway fled the scene. The three suspects on foot were captured. The vehicle was located a short time later and led officers on a pursuit to Beloit where the pursuit was terminated for public safety.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Beloit, and it was discovered it had been stolen from Janesville. A dog was found outside of the vehicle in Beloit. The dog had been taken from the Elida Street address.

This incident is still under investigation with the Beloit Police Department to identify the driver of the vehicle that fled. That suspect faces many of the charges listed above plus dognapping and felony fleeing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Burglary
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Clarke fatal shooting: Milwaukee man accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old woman near 48th and Clarke. The accused is Cortez Jones – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police chases, domestic abuse, a drive-by shooting: Records detail past allegations for suspect in toddler’s death

MADISON, Wis. — The man now in custody and accused by police of possibly killing a toddler on Madison’s west side earlier this week was out on parole after being accused in a series of crimes in Janesville and Maple Bluff during the first few months of 2019, court records obtained by News 3 Now show. Marshawn Giles, 23, is...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Younger Brother In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting his brother over the weekend on the city’s south side. Anthony Light, 43, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, he fatally shot his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light, on Saturday on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue South, in the city’s Bryant neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before noon. Responding officers found the victim and a witness inside a car a few blocks away. The victim was brought to a hospital, where...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy