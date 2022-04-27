Beloit juveniles accused of burglary in Janesville

JANESVILLE

Three Beloit juveniles are being accused of breaking into a Janesville home early Tuesday morning.

The juveniles, ages 13, 15 and 16, could face charges of burglary, theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and resisting/obstructing an officer. One suspect might face a charge of possession of THC and two suspects might face probation violation charges.

Janesville police were notified about a burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Elida Street at about 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Officers reportedly saw three suspects fleeing out a back door, and a vehicle that was in the driveway fled the scene. The three suspects on foot were captured. The vehicle was located a short time later and led officers on a pursuit to Beloit where the pursuit was terminated for public safety.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Beloit, and it was discovered it had been stolen from Janesville. A dog was found outside of the vehicle in Beloit. The dog had been taken from the Elida Street address.

This incident is still under investigation with the Beloit Police Department to identify the driver of the vehicle that fled. That suspect faces many of the charges listed above plus dognapping and felony fleeing.