ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro has a lot of work to do to keep its desert pavilion open in the future. A report from the North Carolina Construction Office showed the building needs $1.6 million worth of repairs. It said the building is in "good condition", but it needs work. The report also revealed new details about damage at the aviary, an exhibit the zoo chose to close permanently.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO