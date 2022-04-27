Snider baseball, Carroll softball win on Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider baseball topped Bishop Luers 6-0 while Carroll softball rallied to knock off Leo 3-1 to headline area prep action on the diamond Tuesday night.
Snider scored in the top of the first inning on a Langston Leavell RBI single and never looked back as starting pitcher Jakob Byler and the Panthers blanked the Knights. Snider improves to 6-0 in SAC play while Luers falls to 5-2.
Carroll scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a come-from-behind win over a previously undefeated Leo squad.
