Fort Wayne, IN

Snider baseball, Carroll softball win on Tuesday

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider baseball topped Bishop Luers 6-0 while Carroll softball rallied to knock off Leo 3-1 to headline area prep action on the diamond Tuesday night.

Snider scored in the top of the first inning on a Langston Leavell RBI single and never looked back as starting pitcher Jakob Byler and the Panthers blanked the Knights. Snider improves to 6-0 in SAC play while Luers falls to 5-2.

Carroll scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a come-from-behind win over a previously undefeated Leo squad.

WANE 15

FWPD: 2 dead in Cheviot Drive apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults at an apartment on Cheviot Dr. at E. Paulding Rd. and Hessen Cassel Rd. Late Wednesday night, police were sent to the 3300 block of Cheviot Dr. for a “problem unknown.” Through a window, police could see someone […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Family members, neighbors react to homicide-suicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Kpedi returning to Mastodons for fifth year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Ra Kpedi will utilize his fifth year of college eligibility, as the Indianapolis native announced via social media that he will return to play for the Mastodons. Kpedi, who played his first two seasons at the University of Vermont, was listed as a redshirt senior last year for the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Hodgman retires from professional hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He scored one of the most memorable goals in Komets history as a teenager, but after 15 years of professional hockey Justin Hodgman is calling it a career, as the 33-year old announced his retirement on social media on Wednesday. Hodgman scored the triple-overtime winner in game seven of the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Loyd leaving RHIT for DePauw

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Rusty Loyd is leaving Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to become the new head men’s basketball coach at DePauw. In eight seasons as the head coach at Rose-Hulman, Loyd led the Fightin’ Engineers to a 120-78 overall record and an 82-43 mark in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play. He was named the […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
WANE 15

Blackhawk’s Jones to play basketball at Cornerstone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School’s Lewis Jones is heading back to his home state to continue his basketball career as the senior signed to play at Cornerstone University on Friday afternoon. Jones played his first two years of prep basketball in Michigan before his family moved to the Fort Wayne area […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
