City council approves purchase of new jet skis for Columbus Fire, EMS Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A vehicle has been pulled from the Chattahoochee River after it rolled in about a month ago. Columbus Fire and EMS along with Griffin and Griffin Towing pulled the older model Jeep Grand Cherokee out on Monday. According to officials, the vehicle rolled in to the water several weeks ago while […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Under the Open Records Act, any person has the right to request access to documents in the course of public service. Columbus Mayoral Candidate John Anker is suing the city of Columbus, saying he did not receive information formally requested about a recent jail audit. Mayor...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another topic on the ballot is the T-SPLOST, otherwise known as the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The sales tax will go from eight percent to nine percent if approved. Muscogee County is one of 16 counties in the River City region that will...
One Lauderdale County town no longer has its post office. The post office in St. Florian shut down last week. The postal service lost its lease to operate the facility inside First Southern Bank. The postal service says it is willing to work with local businesses to explore viable options...
The quick answer is no, the fire department cannot condemn a house. However, the fire marshall has the power to and the department can recommend to the city that the house be condemned if it feels that the structure poses a safety hazard. The decision to actually condemn the property is up to the city, and is typically only done in cases where the structural integrity of the house has been severely compromised. For example, if a house has been damaged by a fire or severe weather, it may be condemned in order to prevent further harm to people or property. In some cases, a home may also be condemned if it is found to have significant code violations that make it uninhabitable. So while the fire department cannot technically condemn a house, it can play an important role in recommending that action be taken.
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A house fire in Smiths Station has left one person injured. Fire crews battled a house fire on Thursday morning, April 28, in the 400 block of Lee Road 850. It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire. One person was transported by...
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – One person is recovering in the hospital as firefighters continue working a house fire along Lee Road 850 in the Smiths Station community. The fire started early Thursday morning. We know firefighters with the Smiths Station Fire and Rescue remain on the scene. We know one adult from inside the […]
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One Dothan man woke up to flames Monday morning on Headland Avenue and he says he is just blessed to have made it out with his wife, dog, and cat. “Being able to come out here and see the light of day,” Resident Corin Ranaldson said. “Watching the moment unfold after watching flames tear through my home is humbling. Kind of just sat there and you have a bittersweet moment you know God bless the day.”
Construction is beginning on a $51.4 million apartment complex in Madison County. Real estate investment firm Advenir Oakley Capital is developing LEO at Flint Crossing. Capstone Building Corp. is the general contractor, and Nequette Architecture and Design is the project’s architect. LEO at Flint Crossing is located at 141...
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A Life Saver helicopter made an emergency landing on Highway 280 southeast, blocking traffic for several hours. While transporting a patient to the hospital, the pilot had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. The landing was caused by debris getting sucked into the...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You may have heard the question growing up: “If everyone else jumped off a bridge, would you jump, too?” Well, that’s what the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public this week. The department shared a photo of two young people preparing to jump into the Wilmington River off […]
This past weekend #LFD crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire. Thankfully all residents had safely evacuated the property prior to arrival and #firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control. #LakelandFD#firstresponders#LFDinACTION.
Comments / 0