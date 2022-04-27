ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

City council approves purchase of new jet skis for Columbus Fire, EMS Department

By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS will soon be sporting two new jet skis to help in their efforts to rescue and save lives. At tonight’s city council meeting, the city approved the...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Mayoral candidate sues city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Under the Open Records Act, any person has the right to request access to documents in the course of public service. Columbus Mayoral Candidate John Anker is suing the city of Columbus, saying he did not receive information formally requested about a recent jail audit. Mayor...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Muscogee County holds second to last T-SPLOST pubic hearing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another topic on the ballot is the T-SPLOST, otherwise known as the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The sales tax will go from eight percent to nine percent if approved. Muscogee County is one of 16 counties in the River City region that will...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County town loses post office

One Lauderdale County town no longer has its post office. The post office in St. Florian shut down last week. The postal service lost its lease to operate the facility inside First Southern Bank. The postal service says it is willing to work with local businesses to explore viable options...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Josh Frasier

Fire Department Rules on Condemning A House

The quick answer is no, the fire department cannot condemn a house. However, the fire marshall has the power to and the department can recommend to the city that the house be condemned if it feels that the structure poses a safety hazard. The decision to actually condemn the property is up to the city, and is typically only done in cases where the structural integrity of the house has been severely compromised. For example, if a house has been damaged by a fire or severe weather, it may be condemned in order to prevent further harm to people or property. In some cases, a home may also be condemned if it is found to have significant code violations that make it uninhabitable. So while the fire department cannot technically condemn a house, it can play an important role in recommending that action be taken.
WTVM

One person injured in house fire in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A house fire in Smiths Station has left one person injured. Fire crews battled a house fire on Thursday morning, April 28, in the 400 block of Lee Road 850. It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire. One person was transported by...
SMITHS STATION, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan apartment residents worry about the safety of their complex

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One Dothan man woke up to flames Monday morning on Headland Avenue and he says he is just blessed to have made it out with his wife, dog, and cat. “Being able to come out here and see the light of day,” Resident Corin Ranaldson said. “Watching the moment unfold after watching flames tear through my home is humbling. Kind of just sat there and you have a bittersweet moment you know God bless the day.”
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Skis#City Council#Water Skis#Columbus Fire#Ems Department#Wtvm#The Water Rescue Team#Extreme Powersports
AL.com

Work begins on $51.4 million Madison County apartment complex

Construction is beginning on a $51.4 million apartment complex in Madison County. Real estate investment firm Advenir Oakley Capital is developing LEO at Flint Crossing. Capstone Building Corp. is the general contractor, and Nequette Architecture and Design is the project’s architect. LEO at Flint Crossing is located at 141...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Helicopter blocking traffic on Hwy 280 towards Opelika cleared

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A Life Saver helicopter made an emergency landing on Highway 280 southeast, blocking traffic for several hours. While transporting a patient to the hospital, the pilot had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. The landing was caused by debris getting sucked into the...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lakeland Gazette

Structure Fire

This past weekend #LFD crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire. Thankfully all residents had safely evacuated the property prior to arrival and #firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control. #LakelandFD#firstresponders#LFDinACTION.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy