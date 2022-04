BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank has launched pilot programs targeting unemployment and underemployment, two of the leading causes of food insecurity, and increasing access to healthy, shelf-stable items, the organization said Tuesday. Using a grant from the group Feeding America, the Workforce Development Partnerships program connects Baltimore-area residents with social services and job training in industries such as IT and healthcare that “provide family-sustaining wages and are not at risk of automation,” the organization said. The nonprofit said the unemployment rate in Baltimore is 6.8%, compared with 5% statewide, and among Black residents, it’s nearly 10%. Young Baltimoreans between the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO