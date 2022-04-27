ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We want to save lives': Faith leaders, homicide victims' families march for peace

By Abbie Petersen
KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — A call for peace in the community Tuesday night from local faith leaders. In response to recent violence, they walk through North Omaha holding candles and sharing prayers. You could see the agony in the face of an Omaha mom who lost her son to...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Pastors sue AME Church over missing retirement funds

Retired pastors have filed at least two federal lawsuits in recent weeks against the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with several subsidiaries and financial firms the church used, alleging tens of millions of dollars from a pension fund were mismanaged and missing.The retired pastors in Florida and Maryland filed the lawsuits against the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S. late last month. They are seeking class-action status on behalf of thousands of other AME pastors and church officials throughout the U.S. who lost money through the pension fund. The pastors, all of whom have worked about a quarter...
RELIGION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Law & Crime

Michigan Man Charged with Hate Crimes for Allegedly Trying to Intimidate Black Lives Matter Protesters Weeks After George Floyd’s Murder

A Michigan man has been charged with federal hate crimes for allegedly threatening to intimidate Black Lives Matter protesters weeks after George Floyd’s murder sparked protests and riots throughout the state. On May 25, 2020, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine...
MICHIGAN STATE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Boston

Boston To Step Up Youth Services To Address Attacks By Group Of Kids

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu vows to step up youth services to get to the root of what’s prompting a group of kids to violently attack people in different neighborhoods around Boston recently. “These are children who need support and services and they’re connected to adults who also need to have some accountability,” Wu said Friday. The latest incident was at attack on the Boston Common Wednesday at around 6:30 pm right outside the Earl of Sandwich shop. Police say the suspects were five kids between 11 and 14-years-old. “Definitely get them prosecuted,” said General Manager of the Earl...
BOSTON, MA
Grand Island Independent

State searching for Garland-area eagle killer

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is searching for the person who shot and killed a nesting bald eagle near Garland last week — and it’s also monitoring the chick it left behind. The female eagle was alive when she was found — near a nest with her...
GARLAND, NE

