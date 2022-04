Welcoming new riders into the sport can be a lot of fun—both for you, and for your new riding buddies. That shared sense of knowing you’ve been where they’re going, and can maybe help them along the way with some solid advice can be very rewarding. If you’ve ever taught someone how to do something, that sense of pride when they put all the pieces together and absolutely nail it is a real thing. While you’re most definitely helping them, it’s also a great feeling for you at the same time.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO