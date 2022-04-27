Edwardsville High boys win 13th straight MadCo title (w/ video)

Oliver Ferdinand leads the pack in the 800-meter run. His 1:59.30 time was a first-place time and a personal record on Tuesday at the Madison County championship. (Billy Woods/The Intelligencer)

Behind 11 first-place finishes, the Edwardsville boys team won the Madison County Large School Championship on Tuesday at the Winston Brown Track and Field Complex.

EHS scored 200 points, followed by Triad with 122, Collinsville with 116, Alton with 65, Highland with 27 and Granite City with 24 points.

It’s the 13 th straight MadCo championship title for the boys.

“Our focus here was to put up some points, and we did,” EHS boys coach Chad Lakatos said. “It was a great team effort all across the board.”

It was a big day for personal records, as Malik Allen broke the freshman/sophomore school record in the triple jump (14.09 meters) and Oliver Ferdinand set a new personal record in the 800-meter run at 1:59.30. Both placed first in those events.

“It feels really special,” Allen said. “This is something that’s been a goal of mine to do. I’m always trying to play against myself and push myself to be the best I can be.”

Since the beginning of the season, Ferdinand has dropped over five seconds in his 800-meter time.

“I was feeling good because of how great the weather is,” Ferdinand said. “I knew that without wind in my face, that I’d just need to keep doing what I’ve done and I’d run great. I feel like I’m progressing really well.”

Lakatos added, “PR’s (personal records) are what keeps us coming out and adding fuel to the fire. Not only getting excited about yourself, but also your teammates is important.”

Iose Epenesa continued his dominance in the field events, placing first in discus. His 46.69-meter throw was over 6 meters more than second place and broke his own freshman discus record. Dalton Brown finished in third with a 39.97-meter throw.

Epenesa also placed second in shot put at 13.38 meters.

Ethan Stukenburg added a 3.85-meter, first-place finish in the pole vault, which was three meters more than second place.

The Tigers saw second- and third-place finishes in both the high jump and long jump.

Jordan Brooks placed second in the high jump at 1.80 meters with DeShawn Larson behind him at 1.75 meters.

Beau Brandt placed second in the long jump at 6.15 meters and Jaydon Cole finished behind him at 5.78 meters.

EHS saw first-place finishes in three of the four relays.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Liam Hoeferlin, Ryan Luitjohan, Alex Uder and Scott Baxter finished with a first-place time of 8:22.23, which was 25 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Uder and Baxter don’t typically run alongside Hoeferlin and Luitjohan, but Ryan Watts and Geordan Patrylak were out for rest.

“The number one thing is making sure everyone is healthy,” Lakatos said. “The personal records are nice, but health is the key right now.”

Luitjohan also finished first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:37.82.

“I’m not going to lie, but this season has been rough,” Luitjohan said. “Everyone goes through slumps, and it’s hard to be content, even with small progresses throughout the season. But today was a confidence booster. I battled well.”

Afterward, Luitjohan was named Madison County Athlete of the Meet.

The 400-meter relay team of Samuel Elliott-Barnes, Kellen Brnfre, Kyle Schmidt and Jackson finished with a first-place time of 43.64.

Brnfre had a first-place finish of 11.19 in the 100-meter sprint.

The 800-meter relay team of Aarion Jackson, Nathan Hunt, Jordan Bush and Schmidt finished with a first-place time of 1:33.50.

Bush had a first-place finish of 23.05 in the 200-meter sprint. He credits his capabilities in track to his time as a football and basketball player, and vice versa.

“All the sports that I do, it’s like I’m training for another moment,” Bush said. “It just keeps building up.”

In the 3,200-meter run, Jacob Grandone finished second in 10:22.28 and Ben Ziobro finished third in 10:35.95.

Mason Miller took first in the 400-meter run in 51.89.

Jake Curry finished third in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.55.

“There are too many people to highlight,” Lakatos said. “Today was just a great team effort.”

EHS will next be at the Triad Invitational at 11 a.m. Friday.

The Southwestern Conference Meet will be held at EHS at 3 p.m. on May 11.

“We’re not concerned with anything but outscoring our conference teams,” Lakatos said.

The online version of this story has the video of Allen breaking the freshman/sophomore record.