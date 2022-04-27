Home Grown Rivermen Players Working to Bring Title to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The last time the Rivermen won a league championship, some of the current players were young boys watching in the stands.

That was 22 years ago, when the Rivermen when the ECHL’s Kelly Cup title title.

“It’s definitely pretty cool. “I was here for the Kelly Cup in 2000, in the stands to watch,” said Rivermen center Mitch McPherson. “Being able to be on the ice for this, getting an opportunity here to win a championship, bring it back to Peoria is pretty cool, I’d say.”

McPherson is a Richwoods High School grad who grew up going to Rivermen games. It’s the same story for Alec Hagaman.

The Dunlap High School grad came to Carver Arena to watch Rivermen games when he was youth hockey player

“It’s something you dream about as a kid,” Hagaman said. “Any kid would say it’s a dream of their to win a championship for their home town. That’s what I’d love to do but it’s going to take every single guy in that locker room, not just me.”

Peoria’s Nathan Chasteen and Chillicothe’s Austin Wisely are also part of this Rivermen team which faces Roanoke in a best-of-five President’s Cup series for the SPHL title. Games 1 and 2 are in Peoria on Thursday and Friday nights.

