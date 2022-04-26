ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concho County, TX

Concho Valley schools to play for numerous titles at UIL Tennis State Championships

By Paul Harris, San Angelo Standard-Times
 2 days ago

Concho Valley tennis players will play for an incredible 10 state titles Wednesday morning in San Antonio.

Wall, Mason, Reagan County, Christoval, Irion County and Sterling City all had players survive the opening two rounds of the 2022 UIL Tennis State Championships on Tuesday.

Mason sent six entrants through to Wednesday's finals, but they'll all play each other in what has become an annual tradition of Mason sweeping the Class 2A boys, girls and mixed doubles brackets.

Wall will also play in three state finals in the 3A field — Payne Smith in boys singles, Bryson Hirt and Jack Duncan in boys doubles, and Avery Jameson and Andie McCasland in girls doubles.

Smith, the defending state champion, rallied for a thrilling 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Corpus Christi London's Theodore Buchanan in the semifinals. Smith will play Idalou's Logan Randall for the title.

Hirt and Duncan will play Peaster's Levi Weertman and Tobi Ellis in the boys doubles final, while Jameson and McCasland will play Peaster's Bailey Gilbert and Perla Dunn in the girls doubles final.

Reagan County's Ethan Kuykendall and Shyann Darr reached the 3A mixed doubles final, where they'll meet Groesbeck's Emily Menzel and Blane Sadler.

Christoval's Blake Jenkins will play Albany's Sarah Cotter for the 2A girls singles title. Jenkins defeated Mason's Chainey Weitz in the semifinals.

In the 1A field, Irion County's mixed doubles team of Melanie Rainey and Tayte Cormier cruised to the final, winning three of their four sets by a score of 6-0. They'll play Utopia's Cherish Dunlap and Will Leman for the title.

Sterling City sophomores Johnathan Monreal and Rowdy Ferguson dropped only seven games on the way to the boys doubles final, where they'll face Rocksprings' Ethan Hyde and Hunter Oliver.

Mason's three state titles will give the school 107 overall.

Jay Ahlschwed and Bailan Kerr will play teammates Jack Gillespie and Robert Aguero for the boys doubles title.

Lucy Rochat and Kinsley Jordan will play teammates Jakelin Zermeno and Reagan Norman for the girls doubles title.

Sterling Smith and Tate Spencer will play teammates Kyleigh Ake and Mason Hatfield for the mixed doubles title.

