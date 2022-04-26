ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, TX

BASEBALL: Wall Hawks blank Brady Bulldogs in 6-3A

By Amy McDaniel, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 2 days ago

Wall High School bested Brady 10-0 in five innings in a District 6-3A baseball at home Tuesday.

The Hawks improved to 20-6 overall and 12-1 in district play. They came into the game in a tie atop the district standings with Jim Ned, which played Clyde on Tuesday.

Nathan Pepper got the win on the mound for the Hawks. He allowed one hit in the shutout and struck out two.

Luke Kemp had three RBI for the Hawks while Matt Steen drove in two. Will Scherr also drove in a run for Wall.

The game was a scoreless tie until the Hawks broke out for four runs in the third inning. They added another in the fourth before plating five in the fifth to close out the game.

Hayden Baronet was on the mound for Brady. He gave up four runs on four hits over three innings, striking out two and walking one in the loss.

Bradyn Garza had the Bulldogs’ lone hit.

Wall closes out the district schedule with a game at Merkel on Friday. Brady (11-9-1, 7-6) hosts Clyde Friday.

Sonora 11, Stanton 1

The Sonora Broncos scored seven times in the fifth inning to power a run-rule win over Stanton on Tuesday.

Senior catcher Alex Renteria went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and six RBIs to lead Sonora's offense.

The Broncos led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. Stanton never had a chance to hit again as Sonora ended the game early by taking a 10-run lead.

Sonora had 13 hits in 26 at-bats, while also drawing seven walks. The Broncos struck out only five times.

Jonah Galvan picked up the win on the pitcher's mound. He scattered five hits and allowed one run in five innings of work.

Odessa High 1, San Angelo Central 0

The San Angelo Central Bobcats dropped their home finale at Nathan Donsky Field on Tuesday.

Odessa improved to 16-14-1 overall and 7-10 in District 2-6A. Central dropped to 11-17 and 9-8.

The Bobcats and Bronchos will wrap up the regular season Friday in Odessa.

Central will be the No. 4 seed for the playoffs. The Bobcats' bidistrict pairing will be announced later.

Lubbock Estacado 11, Lake View 1

The Lake View Chiefs dropped their road finale of the season Tuesday.

Estacado improved to 15-13 overall and 8-6 in District 3-4A. Lake View dropped to 11-13 and 5-9.

The Chiefs will wrap up the season at home against Estacado at 7 p.m. Friday.

Other scores

Coahoma 15, Crane 2

Mason 19, Junction 3

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: BASEBALL: Wall Hawks blank Brady Bulldogs in 6-3A

Comments / 0

Related
The Uvalde Leader-News

Coyotes outlast Wildcats in baseball marathon

The Uvalde Coyotes scored two runs in the sixth inning to end a three-hour baseball marathon Tuesday night at Marvin Kolinek Field. Chris Mata hit a run-scoring triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Angel Bueno. Those two runs gave the Coyotes what they needed to...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Wall, TX
Sports
City
Wall, TX
City
Coahoma, TX
City
Brady, TX
City
Merkel, TX
Local
Texas Education
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Lady Cats take game one of Bi-District series

The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Whitehouse Wednesday night for the opening game of their best-of-three series in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Sulphur Springs entered the game ranked No. 7 in the state with a record of 21-1-2. The Lady Cats enter the postseason looking to build off their historic run from a year ago, in which they made it all the way to the Regional Semifinals.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Neshoba Democrat

Lady Rockets go for ninth straight state championship

The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets open their run for a ninth straight fast-pitch softball state championship this weekend when they take on Lake Cormorant. The Lady Rockets will host Lake Cormorant Friday at 6 p.m. They travel there on Saturday. If a third game is needed, it will be played at Neshoba Central on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Wall Hawks#Wall High School
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

957
Followers
778
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, and opinion for San Angelo, Tom Green County and the Concho Valley from the San Angelo Standard-Times.

 http://gosanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy