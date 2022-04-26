BASEBALL: Wall Hawks blank Brady Bulldogs in 6-3A

Wall High School bested Brady 10-0 in five innings in a District 6-3A baseball at home Tuesday.

The Hawks improved to 20-6 overall and 12-1 in district play. They came into the game in a tie atop the district standings with Jim Ned, which played Clyde on Tuesday.

Nathan Pepper got the win on the mound for the Hawks. He allowed one hit in the shutout and struck out two.

Luke Kemp had three RBI for the Hawks while Matt Steen drove in two. Will Scherr also drove in a run for Wall.

The game was a scoreless tie until the Hawks broke out for four runs in the third inning. They added another in the fourth before plating five in the fifth to close out the game.

Hayden Baronet was on the mound for Brady. He gave up four runs on four hits over three innings, striking out two and walking one in the loss.

Bradyn Garza had the Bulldogs’ lone hit.

Wall closes out the district schedule with a game at Merkel on Friday. Brady (11-9-1, 7-6) hosts Clyde Friday.

Sonora 11, Stanton 1

The Sonora Broncos scored seven times in the fifth inning to power a run-rule win over Stanton on Tuesday.

Senior catcher Alex Renteria went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and six RBIs to lead Sonora's offense.

The Broncos led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. Stanton never had a chance to hit again as Sonora ended the game early by taking a 10-run lead.

Sonora had 13 hits in 26 at-bats, while also drawing seven walks. The Broncos struck out only five times.

Jonah Galvan picked up the win on the pitcher's mound. He scattered five hits and allowed one run in five innings of work.

Odessa High 1, San Angelo Central 0

The San Angelo Central Bobcats dropped their home finale at Nathan Donsky Field on Tuesday.

Odessa improved to 16-14-1 overall and 7-10 in District 2-6A. Central dropped to 11-17 and 9-8.

The Bobcats and Bronchos will wrap up the regular season Friday in Odessa.

Central will be the No. 4 seed for the playoffs. The Bobcats' bidistrict pairing will be announced later.

Lubbock Estacado 11, Lake View 1

The Lake View Chiefs dropped their road finale of the season Tuesday.

Estacado improved to 15-13 overall and 8-6 in District 3-4A. Lake View dropped to 11-13 and 5-9.

The Chiefs will wrap up the season at home against Estacado at 7 p.m. Friday.

Other scores

Coahoma 15, Crane 2

Mason 19, Junction 3

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: BASEBALL: Wall Hawks blank Brady Bulldogs in 6-3A