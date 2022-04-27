ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Bobby Witt: Two hits, RBI in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Witt went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in Tuesday's win over the White Sox. Witt was dropped...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

White Sox and Royals meet, winner takes 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -176, Royals +152; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday. Chicago is 5-3 at home and 7-10 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series. Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Records second win

Barlow (2-0) earned the win Thursday pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk and recorded one strikeout against the White Sox. Barlow snagged the win after the Royals' offensive explosion in extra innings. The lack of offense up to that point neutralized what was otherwise a standout performance from Brad Keller, who allowed only three hits in seven innings. Barlow is still the Royals' first choice for saves despite a challenge from Josh Staumont, who has recorded two saves this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Taylor Clarke: Locks down save

Clarke pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Thursday's extra-innings win over the White Sox. Clarke had a three-run lead to protect in the 10th inning, and he had no trouble converting his second major-league save. The 28-year-old was utilized for the save chance because Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow had pitched in the previous two innings. Clarke has done well to begin the season with a 1.13 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 8:0 K:BB in eight innings. He should continue to see a versatile role in the bullpen as long as the results stay strong.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Lynch shines as Royals blank slumping White Sox 6-0

CHICAGO -- — Daniel Lynch gave the Kansas City Royals exactly what they needed. Not so much for Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox. Lynch pitched six crisp innings, and the Royals handed the White Sox their eighth straight loss with a 6-0 victory Tuesday night. “I felt...
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Dylan Cease strikes out nine against Royals on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox SP Dylan Cease pitched six innings on Wednesday, striking out nine, walking three, and allowing three hits for two earned runs in the Sox' 7-3 win over the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Cease was terrific on the mound on Wednesday ultimately getting a no-decision after striking out nine...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Handed loss Wednesday

Snider (2-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the White Sox. Snider opened the season with six consecutive scoreless outings spanning 5.1 innings. He's now given up three runs across two innings in his last three appearances, with the right-hander responsible for two of the three runs the White Sox scored to take the lead in the seventh inning Wednesday. Snider has done alright with a 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 6:2 K:BB and two holds through 7.1 innings overall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Josh Staumont: Takes blown save

Staumont allowed a run on two hits in one inning, taking a blown save Thursday versus the White Sox. Staumont allowed a pair of singles to open the eighth inning, then yielded a run on a sacrifice fly before escaping trouble. It counts as his second blown save in 10 appearances, though he's also secured two saves and a hold. The right-hander has a 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across nine innings while sharing closing duties with Scott Barlow.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Draws three walks

Santana went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 extra-innings win over the White Sox. One of Santana's walks came in the Royals' three-run 10th inning. The first baseman's bat is cold to start the season with a .106 batting average, but he's partially offset that by posting a 22.6 percent walk rate through 15 games. He's added a home run, five RBI, six runs scored and a double in 62 plate appearances while regularly hitting in the middle of the order.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Nicky Lopez leading off for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Lopez will remain in the starting lineup on Wednesday, moving from second base to shortstop. He will move up to first in the lineup versus right-hander Dylan Cease and the White Sox.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Hits two-run single in extra frame

Isbel went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI during Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox. The rookie made an instant impact after being called up from Triple-A Omaha, helping to seal the win in extra innings. He rejoins the majors due in large part to Adalberto Mondesi's (knee) trip to the injured list, but he's displayed an explosive bat in the minors and could provide much-needed depth to an outfield dominated by right-handed hitters. Mondesi's injury appears to be a season-ender, so Isbel will probably remain on the roster and see time against opposing righties.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Knocks in pair

Merrifield went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox. Merrifield hit an RBI single in the sixth and tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's hit safely in three of the last four contests, but he's just 3-for-18 in that span. Manager Mike Matheny has shuffled his lineup a bit since Opening Day, with Merrifield now hitting second against right-handed pitchers, which could allow him a few more chances to generate RBI. He's slashing .136/.171/.167 with four RBI, two runs scored, three stolen bases and two doubles through 16 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Self-destructive White Sox look to end skid vs. Royals

The Chicago White Sox have lost eight consecutive games after a 6-0 defeat to the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, and there are two easy reasons to explain their woes. They have committed a major-league-worst 20 errors this season, and they have issued an American League-high 4.66 walks per nine innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Turns in quality start

Greinke allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Greinke allowed an earned run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, though he still managed to turn in a baseline quality start. He has been extremely reliant upon soft contact to begin the season, as he has only six total strikeouts across 22 innings. While Greinke's fortunes could change quickly as a result, he's maintained a 2.86 ERA and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four appearances to this point in the campaign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick moving to White Sox bench for Thursday matinee

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jose Quintana: Five strong innings Thursday

Quintana allowed one run on four hits across five innings and didn't factor in the decision during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers. He had nine strikeouts and zero walks. Quintana allowed a leadoff home run to Andrew McCutchen, but the veteran lefty settled down and tossed five strong innings, including a season-high nine strikeouts. Across his first four starts with Pittsburgh, Quintana has a 3.32 ERA and 17:8 K:BB across 19 frames. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday in Detroit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Angels' David Fletcher batting ninth on Friday

Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Fletcher will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and Chicago. Andrew Velazquez returns to the bench. The Angels implied team total of 3.32 runs is...
CHICAGO, IL

