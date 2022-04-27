Royals' Bobby Witt: Two hits, RBI in win

Greinke allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Greinke allowed an earned run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings, though he still managed to turn in a baseline quality start. He has been extremely reliant upon soft contact to begin the season, as he has only six total strikeouts across 22 innings. While Greinke's fortunes could change quickly as a result, he's maintained a 2.86 ERA and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four appearances to this point in the campaign.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO