Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Scores in victory

The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for the 16th consecutive playoff appearance, starting next week. That is the longest current streak in major North American sports. The last time Pittsburgh did not make the post season was Crosby’s rookie year way back in 2005-2006. Crosby has led the Penguins...
The Toronto Maple Leafs have just been through one of the toughest, most gruelling stretch of hockey games in franchise history. They might have also played their best hockey ever (outside of the playoffs) in that same stretch. This team dominated their opposition during this tough schedule. In this post,...
The Toronto Maple Leafs accomplished two key goals in last night’s 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. First, they captured the home-ice advantage for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Second, Auston Matthews – who had been in a bit of a scoring funk – potted his 59th and his 60th goals on the season.
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ takeaways, I’ll comment on Matthews’ game. I’ll also note Jack Campbell’s body of work on the night. He threw a shutout against the Red Wings and it looks as if he’s regained his form. Finally, I’ll take a look at William Nylander, who had a strong game as well.
Timothy Liljegren has been a revelation for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. After beginning the year as the seventh defenceman, Liljegren is ending the 2021/22 campaign as the lone right-handed blueliner with a spot in the playoff lineup locked down. Five years after being drafted in the first round by the Maple Leafs, it was a step many thought Liljegren would eventually take back in 2017, but the path to doing so did not go as planned.
One game remaining until the NHL playoffs begin, are you ready?. With a final game against the Boston Bruins, it allows the Maple Leafs to do a lot of things like gain an extra two points and help Mitch Marner hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.
As the Tampa Bay Lightning enter the final days of the 2021-22 season, they appear to be back to Stanley Cup contending form. For about a 20-game stretch, the defending champions looked human, leading many to speculate that they were no longer a true threat to win their third straight Cup. However, since posting a 5-0 shutout against the Buffalo Sabres on Apr. 10th, the Lightning have rattled off a record of 7-2-0, where they outscored their opponents 45 to 20.
Auston Matthews' transcendent season reached one of its highest peaks yet Tuesday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs star scored his 60th goal of the year against the Detroit Red Wings, making him the first U.S.-born player and only the third active NHL player in the 60-goal club. The goal made...
BOSTON — Tuesday’s results brought significant clarity to the Eastern Conference playoff picture and narrowed the Bruins’ potential first-round opponents to either Carolina or Toronto, two teams they have plenty of recent postseason history with. The Bruins’ win over Florida Tuesday combined with Washington’s loss to the...
The Detroit Red Wings patched their lineup and played their best goalie, but the Toronto Maple Leafs proved why they're headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Led by Alex Nedeljkovic in net, the Wings held Tuesday's game at Scotiabank Arena scoreless past the halfway point, but Auston Matthews cemented his place in Leafs history when he became the first player in franchise history to record 60 goals in a season, sending the Wings onto their next stop with a 3-0 loss.
The Toronto Maple Leafs will rest star forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, while Jack Campbell will serve as the backup to Erik Kallgren when the team plays in their final regular season game at home against the Boston Bruins on Friday. “It’s really all about Monday,” Maple Leafs head...
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, who will be the long-term coach of the New Jersey Devils? Meanwhile, what is going on in Montreal when it comes to Carey Price and Shea Weber?. Will the Vancouver Canucks re-sign Bruce Boudreau and is the Hart Trophy race down to two players?
LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
Pacioretty scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago. Pacioretty tied the game at three in the second period, deflecting a shot from Brayden McNabb past Logan Thompson. The goal was Pacioretty's fifth point in his last five games, with two goals and three assists in that span. The 33-year-old winger now has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 38 games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California made National Hockey League history on Tuesday. Matthews became the first American-born player to score 60 goals in a season as the Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Matthews made hockey...
The 2021-22 season will mark the New York Rangers’ return to the Stanley Cup playoffs after a four-year absence. The hiring of head coach Gerard Gallant has made a difference for the Rangers, who have improved dramatically and exceeded expectations after multiple years of rebuilding. I thought the Rangers would be a better team than in previous years but would qualify for the postseason as a wild-card team and not as one of the top three franchises in the Metropolitan Division.
In a video posted to the Sabres’ social media accounts Saturday afternoon , head coach Don Granato can be seen writing the word “woo” on the team’s video board. He followed it up by asking forward Alex Tuch if they should change the traditional saying “play to win” to “play to woo.” This team has transitioned into one that not only plays to win but plays to woo, a saying that underlines and emphasizes how confident, relaxed and entertaining they’ve been under Granato.
With the regular season wrapping up this weekend, NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast to talk about the Panthers, playoffs and more. Plus, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive also take a closer look at how the Panthers are preparing for the...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch edged the Providence Bruins, 2-1, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena to tie a franchise record with an 11-game home winning streak. The win also advances the Crunch to 40-25-7-2 on the season as they sweep the two-game season series...
Comments / 0