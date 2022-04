Kepler went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's win over the Tigers. Kepler doubled off Eduardo Rodriguez in the bottom of the second inning, driving in Kyle Garlick. He later took Rodriguez deep in his next at-bat in fourth, scoring Gio Urshela in the process. The homer was Kepler's second of the season and first in his last 14 games.

