Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Three helpers in OT win

The New Jersey Devils were without Nico Hischier, who has the flu, and Jack Hughes, who has an MCL sprain and is out for the remainder of the season, against the Ottawa Senators last night in Ottawa. But unlike Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, the Devils were able to create quite a few quality chances. Unfortunately, they fell 5-4 in overtime as special teams failed them once again. Here are five takeaways from last night’s loss.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO