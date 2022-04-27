ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Three helpers in OT win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tkachuk dished out three assists -- two on the power play -- in...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-4 Overtime Loss to the Senators

The New Jersey Devils were without Nico Hischier, who has the flu, and Jack Hughes, who has an MCL sprain and is out for the remainder of the season, against the Ottawa Senators last night in Ottawa. But unlike Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, the Devils were able to create quite a few quality chances. Unfortunately, they fell 5-4 in overtime as special teams failed them once again. Here are five takeaways from last night’s loss.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Three Thoughts: Batherson and Stützle shine as Sens hot April continues

The Ottawa Senators won their fourth straight game Tuesday night after a 5-4 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils at Canadian Tire Centre. The Sens were driven by fantastic performances from Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle as the team's impressive April continued, as Three Thoughts details. Batherson scores...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its first-round playoff series against St. Louis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Brady Tkachuk
Reuters

Matt Duchene, Predators score shootout win over Avalanche

Matt Duchene scored in regulation and added the only goal in the shootout, and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in Denver on Thursday night. Mattias Ekholm and Roman Josi had a goal and an assist each, Ryan Johansen also scored, Mikael Granlund had two assists and David Rittich stopped 42 shots for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Sens drop home finale to Panthers

The Ottawa Senators concluded the home portion of its 2021-22 season with a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Filip Gustavsson stopped 26 shots in the Senators (32-42-7) as the Sens were shutout for the ninth time this season. Spencer Knight made 27 saves while Carter Verhaeghe (2), Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett scored for Florida (58-17-6).
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Connor continues breaking records, Ehlers’ offensive explosion, Comrie’s first NHL shutout: Three takeaways from Jets’ 4-0 shutout victory over Flyers

Playing in front of a home crowd at Canada Life Centre, the Winnipeg Jets displayed a second straight quality performance as they provided their fans with something to cheer about against the Philadelphia Flyers. Taking control of this game in the opening period, with the Jets on the power play,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

DeBrincat, Lankinen help Blackhawks top Flyers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks wanted to give their fans something to cheer about at the end of a long season.Alex DeBrincat delivered.DeBrincat scored his 41st goal in the third period and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, helping the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Monday night in a matchup of disappointing teams."The guys, they battled, they worked," interim coach Derek King said. "Lanks played well. We did some good things."Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist as Chicago (27-42-11) won for just the fifth time in its last 20 games. Erik Gustafsson also scored against one...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Coyotes rally; Canadiens secure top draft lottery odds

The Arizona Coyotes had nothing to play for on Wednesday night except for potentially playing the role of spoiler. They erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to rally for a 4-3 overtime win against the Dallas Stars that was led by Hayton’s game-tying goal and two assists. The No. 5 overall pick from 2018 has 10 goals, 14 assists, and 24 total points on the season.
NHL
Reuters

Stars wrap up playoff spot despite OT loss to Coyotes

EditorsNote: Fixed missing description in 9th graf. The Dallas Stars clinched the final spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning a point for a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Travis Boyd scored from in front at 1:43 of the extra frame for the Coyotes...
GLENDALE, AZ
PennLive.com

Senators vs. Flyers prediction, NHL betting odds for Friday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Ottawa Senators in NHL action at Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Jeff Petry's last-minute goal pushes Canadiens past Rangers

EditorsNote: Updated 3rd graf after Coyotes result. Jeff Petry snapped an 18-game drought by collecting two goals Wednesday night -- including the game-winner with 30.7 seconds left -- as the visiting Montreal Canadiens ended a nine-game losing streak by edging the New York Rangers 4-3. Petry scored in the final...
NHL

