Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Three helpers in OT win

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks wanted to give their fans something to cheer about at the end of a long season.Alex DeBrincat delivered.DeBrincat scored his 41st goal in the third period and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, helping the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Monday night in a matchup of disappointing teams."The guys, they battled, they worked," interim coach Derek King said. "Lanks played well. We did some good things."Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist as Chicago (27-42-11) won for just the fifth time in its last 20 games. Erik Gustafsson also scored against one...
