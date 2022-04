Hill is leading off while starting in center field Friday against the Dodgers for the second day in a row. The Tigers faced a righty Thursday and face a lefty Friday, and Hill has started over Akil Baddoo in center field on both occasions. Known more for his stellar defense than his bat, Hill is 4-for-12 with three strikeouts and one walk in three games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO