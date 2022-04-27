ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Javier Baez: Leads offense Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Baez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

WDEF

Cubs With Three Runs in the 10th to Down Atlanta 6-3

ATLANTA (AP) – Willson Contreras gave Chicago the lead with a run-scoring double in the 10th inning, Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run homer, and the Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3. Contreras lined his double to the left field wall off Tyler Matzek to drive in automatic runner Ian Happ. After Frank Schwindel struck out, Wisdom launched a drive into the left-center seats for his third homer of the season. The Cubs recovered after right-hander Mychal Givens blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth. Dansby Swanson tied the game with a two-out, two-run single to right. David Robertson relieved Givens and got the win.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -154, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Blue Jays...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

LINE: Red Sox -145, Orioles +124; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Austin Hays had four hits against the Yankees on Thursday. Baltimore has a 3-3 record at home and a 6-12 record overall. The Orioles are 0-1 in games when...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not starting Thursday

Cabrera isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins. Cabrera went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts over his last two appearances, and he'll get a breather in Thursday's series finale. Robbie Grossman will serve as the designated hitter while Austin Meadows starts in right field.
MLB
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong leading off Friday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is leading off in Friday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Wong was batting from the bottom third of the order in the previous two games because the Brewers were facing southpaws, but he's back in the leadoff spot for Friday's opener against a righty. Andrew McCutchen is batting cleanup and Hunter Renfroe is hitting sixth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Braves face the Cubs leading series 1-0

LINE: Braves -204, Cubs +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Braves are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Derek Hill: Another leadoff nod

Hill is leading off while starting in center field Friday against the Dodgers for the second day in a row. The Tigers faced a righty Thursday and face a lefty Friday, and Hill has started over Akil Baddoo in center field on both occasions. Known more for his stellar defense than his bat, Hill is 4-for-12 with three strikeouts and one walk in three games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Three hits in Wednesday's win

Edman went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets. The second baseman went 0-for-9 over the prior three games, but he snapped the mini-slump in impressive fashion. Edman has three of his four steals on the season in the last two contests, and he sports a .310/.412/..534 slash line on the season with three homers, nine runs and nine RBI.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Cardinals bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

LINE: Cardinals -185, Diamondbacks +156; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0. St. Louis has a 4-3 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Records loss in pitching duel

Whitlock (1-1) recorded the loss, allowing four hits, a run and two walks while striking out two over three innings in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jays. The loss can't be blamed on Whitlock, as the game's only run was unearned thanks to an error by Christian Arroyo that allowed Lourdes Gurriel to advance. His subsequent walk to Raimel Tapia moved Gurriel into scoring position. and Kirk's two-out single brought in the run. The Red Sox's bats are ice-cold currently, so although the team's bullpen aptly kept the Blue Jays in check while utilizing five pitchers after Whitlock, run support has been hard to come by recently. Whitlock earned the spot start due to Tanner Houck's (personal) vaccination status, which prohibits him from playing in Canada.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Braves and Cubs meet in series rubber match

LINE: Braves -183, Cubs +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Atlanta has a 5-7 record at home and an 8-11 record overall. The Braves have a 4-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Acuña returns, Wright dominant again, Braves beat Cubs 5-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was the star attraction. Kyle Wright is becoming must-see, as well. Wright (3-0) pitched three-hit ball over a career-high seven innings as the World Series champion Braves, off to a sluggish start, made it two of three over the Cubs. “I didn't...
CHICAGO, IL

