Tennessee State

Tennessee bill requires librarians to submit list of books for state-level approval

By Bryanna Idzior
WTVC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee house bill that would require more oversight on what goes into school libraries advanced out of two committees on Tuesday. The amended bill states, "AMENDMENT #1 rewrites this bill to expand the membership of the state textbook and instructional materials quality commission. This amendment requires...

newschannel9.com

