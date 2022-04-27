Macramé Workshop at STUMP

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
The new season of Twilight Tours continues at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1301 Texas Boulevard, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Join the Texarkana Museums System for a guided living history tour of one of Texarkana’s oldest cemeteries. Costumed interpreters will bring Texarkana’s past to life. There are over 25 cemeteries located within the city limits of Texarkana with burials dating back to the 1874, Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of the most historic sites in the city.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is less than a week away. Thousands of hours of planning go into making sure things run smoothly. Volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming event. “It’s like Christmas for the kids, in April,” said volunteer coordinator Corrie Mayher.
With lots of parents in the Crossroads still working their tails off through the summer, it's comforting to know that there are organizations in our community that cater to keeping our kids educated, engaged, and most importantly, entertained while we work. The Crossroads is BLESSED with plenty of activities for...
It has been two long years since happy campers have enjoyed outdoors activities at Raccoon Creek State Park. Finally, this June, the Beaver County Sportsmen’s Conservation Camp returns and plans are in place to make it bigger and better than ever. “We’ve been waiting a long time for the...
The 30th Annual Meals on Wheels Plus Charity Golf Tournament is coming up on May 2nd and your help is needed. This is one of the major fundraisers for the Meals on wheels program here in Abilene and the Big Country. The good news is that the 2nd Flight tee-off...
ANN ARBOR – Cycling enthusiasts and community members are invited to participate in a “bike-in” on Friday. The event will take place at the Kerrytown Market at 7 p.m. and “will continue at a leisurely pace around town,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Community members are coming together this weekend to raise funds through New River Community & Technical College’s 13th annual Volleyball 4 Autism event. Set to take place Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:00 am, the event will generate funds which will go toward the...
Easter came early to “The Shack” Community Center, as 100 neighbors from West Hills and beyond came together Saturday for a cookout. Dozens of kids spent the day collecting Easter eggs, catching stuffed bunnies, and filling up on candy. The event was put together by the Shack’s...
Comments / 0