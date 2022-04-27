ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Macramé Workshop at STUMP

visitfairfieldcounty.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin STUMP for a macramé workshop taught by bloomin’ BUCKET on Wednesday, March...

visitfairfieldcounty.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kicker 102.5

Guided Living History Tour at Sacred Heart Cemetery

The new season of Twilight Tours continues at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1301 Texas Boulevard, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Join the Texarkana Museums System for a guided living history tour of one of Texarkana’s oldest cemeteries. Costumed interpreters will bring Texarkana’s past to life. There are over 25 cemeteries located within the city limits of Texarkana with burials dating back to the 1874, Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of the most historic sites in the city.
TEXARKANA, AR
KFYR-TV

Volunteers prepare for Great American Bike Race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is less than a week away. Thousands of hours of planning go into making sure things run smoothly. Volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming event. “It’s like Christmas for the kids, in April,” said volunteer coordinator Corrie Mayher.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stump#Food Drink
KIXS FM 108

Crossroads Super Fun Summer Camps Schedules For Your Kids

With lots of parents in the Crossroads still working their tails off through the summer, it's comforting to know that there are organizations in our community that cater to keeping our kids educated, engaged, and most importantly, entertained while we work. The Crossroads is BLESSED with plenty of activities for...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Spring-themed community ‘bike-in’ set for Friday in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Cycling enthusiasts and community members are invited to participate in a “bike-in” on Friday. The event will take place at the Kerrytown Market at 7 p.m. and “will continue at a leisurely pace around town,” according to the event’s Facebook page.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy