Rockers prevail on walk-off single

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
 2 days ago
High Point Rockers’ Jheyson Manzueta delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s game against the Lancaster Barnstormers at Truist Point. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Qincy Latimore laced a walk-off single that scored Ben Aklinski in the bottom of the 10th and the Rockers defeated Lancaster 5-4 on Tuesday at Truist Point stadium.

Aklinski was the ghost runner that started at second under international extra-inning rules. Michael Russell walked with one out and Latimore laced the game-winning hit on a 1-2 count with two outs, scoring Aklinski from second.

It was the Rockers’ first walk-off win since Johnny Field’s walk-off homer on Sept. 11 of last year beat Charleston 3-2, a day after the Rockers’ last extra-inning win, 7-6 against the Dirty Birds.

“Q just battled,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “Shuman got one up in the zone, Q got the bat on the ball and good things happened.”

The Rockers (3-2) led early in the opener of a three-game series. They fell behind and tied the score 4-4 in the eighth without benefit of a hit. Russell and Latimore walked. Russell stole third and scored on Logan Morrison’s grounder.

High Point jumped in front with three runs in the first two innings with Johnny Field breaking out of his hitting slump.

Field led off the first with a single to left and went to second when the ball was misplayed. Jerry Downs singled, putting Field at first and in position to score on a groundout.

In the second, Xander Weil and Mike Gulino walked. Ben Aklinski lifted a drive that hit near the top of the centerfield wall, dropped over and was ruled a ground-rule double, scoring Weil. Field followed with a double and Gulino scored.

Rockers starting pitcher ZJheyson Manzaueta pitched five scoreless innings then ran into trouble when he gave up a single and hit a batter. Joe Johnson replaced Manueta and allowed a sacrifice fly that made it 1-0.

Lancaster took the lead in the eighth with three against rightanded reliever Ryan Dull on an RBI single, RBI double and groundout.

The series continues today at 6 p.m. Justin Nicolino is projected as the Rockers’ starting pitcher.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball lands commitment from prized 2023 recruit GG Jackson

The great UNC basketball offseason continued on Wednesday as it received a commitment from a prized class of 2023 prospect, GG Jackson. The 6-foot-9 forward committed to UNC over Duke, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgetown and professional options. Jackson is ranked as the No. 1 player in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports rankings. Jackson broke down his decision with 247Sports. I chose them because they showed how I was the No. 1 priority in the class of 2023 and because coach [Hubert] Davis is an African American coach who knows what he is doing… I knew...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KELOLAND

Augie baseball pushes win streak to 8

Augustana baseball bested the Upper Iowa Peacocks in a Wednesday doubleheader, taking both games 14-5 and 15-1. The Vikings now hold an overall record of 36-7-1 and a conference record of 26-4. Upper Iowa falls to 9-26 overall and 7-17 in NSIC action.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Uvalde Leader-News

Coyotes outlast Wildcats in baseball marathon

The Uvalde Coyotes scored two runs in the sixth inning to end a three-hour baseball marathon Tuesday night at Marvin Kolinek Field. Chris Mata hit a run-scoring triple and scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Angel Bueno. Those two runs gave the Coyotes what they needed to...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Leader

Sports Briefs: Dwight drops diamond contest; EPG, Fieldcrest split

DWIGHT — Cissna Park scored in four of the five innings it batted en route to a 14-3 nonconference win over host Dwight Wednesday. The Trojans yielded two runs to the Timberwolves in the first inning but answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Jack Duffy and Ryan Turner walked for the Trojans and Dawson Carr drew a free pass to load the bases with one out to load the bases.
DWIGHT, IL
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

