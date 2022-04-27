Rockers prevail on walk-off single

High Point Rockers’ Jheyson Manzueta delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s game against the Lancaster Barnstormers at Truist Point. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Qincy Latimore laced a walk-off single that scored Ben Aklinski in the bottom of the 10th and the Rockers defeated Lancaster 5-4 on Tuesday at Truist Point stadium.

Aklinski was the ghost runner that started at second under international extra-inning rules. Michael Russell walked with one out and Latimore laced the game-winning hit on a 1-2 count with two outs, scoring Aklinski from second.

It was the Rockers’ first walk-off win since Johnny Field’s walk-off homer on Sept. 11 of last year beat Charleston 3-2, a day after the Rockers’ last extra-inning win, 7-6 against the Dirty Birds.

“Q just battled,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “Shuman got one up in the zone, Q got the bat on the ball and good things happened.”

The Rockers (3-2) led early in the opener of a three-game series. They fell behind and tied the score 4-4 in the eighth without benefit of a hit. Russell and Latimore walked. Russell stole third and scored on Logan Morrison’s grounder.

High Point jumped in front with three runs in the first two innings with Johnny Field breaking out of his hitting slump.

Field led off the first with a single to left and went to second when the ball was misplayed. Jerry Downs singled, putting Field at first and in position to score on a groundout.

In the second, Xander Weil and Mike Gulino walked. Ben Aklinski lifted a drive that hit near the top of the centerfield wall, dropped over and was ruled a ground-rule double, scoring Weil. Field followed with a double and Gulino scored.

Rockers starting pitcher ZJheyson Manzaueta pitched five scoreless innings then ran into trouble when he gave up a single and hit a batter. Joe Johnson replaced Manueta and allowed a sacrifice fly that made it 1-0.

Lancaster took the lead in the eighth with three against rightanded reliever Ryan Dull on an RBI single, RBI double and groundout.

The series continues today at 6 p.m. Justin Nicolino is projected as the Rockers’ starting pitcher.