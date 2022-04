April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina school was put on temporary lockdown Thursday morning when an escaped bull went trotting through the streets of a city. The bull was spotted Thursday morning weaving through traffic on Sams Point Road in Lady's Island, and Beaufort Academy was put on lockdown when the animal was seen wandering in the woods across the street from the private school.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO