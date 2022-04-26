ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Baseball: Is this one of the best Ridge teams ever? Red Devils snag another big win

By Harry Frezza
 2 days ago

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — Ridge High School’s baseball team has had just five coaches since its first varsity season in 1962. Stability is something of a cog to the Red Devils’ way.

Ed Eisenhardt (1962), Jerry Greco (1963-1966), Hall of Famer Pete Hall (1967-1992), Bill Giglio (1993-2005) and Tom Blackwell from 2006 to present.

And it’s been handed down — Giglio was a longtime assistant to Hall and Blackwell did the same for Giglio. Three coaches in 56 years.

Could this be the best overall team the Red Devils have had in that time?

They are the top seed in this year’s Somerset County Tournament and showed it once again Tuesday afternoon against Immaculata at Diamond Nation.

The Red Devils won 12-2 to improve to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the Skyland Conference Delaware Division, regarded as one of the deepest in the state. The Spartans fell to 5-6, 5-3 in the division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqDMo_0fLFdpZ200

Ridge just keeps coming. The Red Devils scored in every inning except the third and pitchers Connor Byrne, Mike Olivo and Andrew Shawah were tough. Byrne earned the win.

Senior Brian Leitz had a terrific game, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI.

Leitz is one of six starters who played in last season’s North 2 Group 4 title win over Franklin. He was 2-for-4 with a stolen base. The Red Devils’ start of 4-7 last season prevented them from contending for a division title. Now, they lead Hunterdon Central and Somerville by a game.

“Winning a division would be a culmination of the entire season, you’d have to be good in every single game,” Leitz said. “It’s a good start to the season, but we have a lot left. We have done it once, but you’d have to do it again.”

What It Means

Ridge keeps its momentum as it faces what could be a tricky week.

They Said It

“Winning a division is a huge accomplishment, but the county tournament is obviously a pretty prestigious thing as well. We are just gonna try to keep on winning and whether it’s a tournament game or a divisional game we will figure it out,’ said Ridge coach Tom Blackwell.

Blackwell on Leitz, “He’s a big piece to what gets us going. He’s a such a great base runner too. We like to be really aggressive on the bases and he’s the epitome of that. He’s an instinctive guy as well and has speed on top of it.”

What’s Next

The Red Devils play host to Hillsborough Thursday, ending the first half of its Skyland Conference Delaware Division schedule. Ridge has an interesting cross over Friday with the unbeaten Pingry School (7-0) at Pete Hall Field. Ridge will play Gill St. Bernard's at noon Saturday in a Somerset County Tournament game. Immaculata has a divisional game Thursday at Montgomery before playing at Hopewell Valley Saturday. The Spartans, eliminated by Gill in the county tournament Tuesday, got over .500 at 5-4, but have lost two straight.

