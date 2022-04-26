ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander, NY

Alexander Cemetery damaged by tornado, donations for repairs and cleanup sought

By Howard B. Owens
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtjdQ_0fLFdn2o00

Strong winds that brought down power lines in the Sandpit Road area of Alexander on Monday was actually a category EF-0 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The twister brought down several trees and caused damage to historic gravestones in the Alexander Cemetery, according to Kate Goodman, cemetery association president.

The cemetery which was established in 1813 is a not-for-profit organization and was not insured for the damages, Goodman said.

The cemetery is asking the community for any donations they can provide to help defray the costs of removing the trees and repairing the stones. Donations can be sent to the Alexander Cemetery Association at 4201 Broadway Road, Alexander, NY 14005.

Photos submitted by Kate Goodman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YArPB_0fLFdn2o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bblvn_0fLFdn2o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KyJ3l_0fLFdn2o00

Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Weather Service Confirms New York State’s First Tornado of the Year

While most parts of New York state have experienced fairly calm weather this week, others haven't been so lucky. And while tornadoes aren't too common across the state, they can occur. The National Weather Service confirms that the state's first tornado of 2022 struck Monday evening. While the tornado itself wasn't on the ground for long, survey teams say the storm left a path of damage across one area.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Eagle

Truck Hits Bridge in New York State Spilling White Claw All Over the Road

Some may call this a blatant case of alcohol abuse. Or, perhaps a fitting end?. Hard seltzers have grown immensely in popularity in recent years, and the craze doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. After all, sales of alcohol sharply spiked during the pandemic months. Now, there are still some drinkers out there looking to try something different. So maybe hard seltzers it is. But in this case, their drink of choice won't be making it to its destination.
ACCIDENTS
Genesee County, NY
