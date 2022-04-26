Alexander Cemetery damaged by tornado, donations for repairs and cleanup sought

Strong winds that brought down power lines in the Sandpit Road area of Alexander on Monday was actually a category EF-0 tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The twister brought down several trees and caused damage to historic gravestones in the Alexander Cemetery, according to Kate Goodman, cemetery association president.

The cemetery which was established in 1813 is a not-for-profit organization and was not insured for the damages, Goodman said.

The cemetery is asking the community for any donations they can provide to help defray the costs of removing the trees and repairing the stones. Donations can be sent to the Alexander Cemetery Association at 4201 Broadway Road, Alexander, NY 14005.

Photos submitted by Kate Goodman.