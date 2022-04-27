ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charmco, WV

Prep Baseball Roundup: Greenbrier West and Indy win; Woodrow sweeps a pair; Shady pushes weekly run total to 51

By Rusty Udy
 2 days ago
(Brad Davis/For LootPress) Liberty at Independence, April 21, 2022 in Coal City.

Greenbrier West 13, Midland Trail 4

Charmco – Greenbrier West jumped out to an 11-2 lead after four innings en route to a 13-4 win over sectional rival Midland Trail Tuesday.

Dale Boone collected three hits including a home run and four RBI, while Chase McClung blasted a home run and drove in two runs.

Brayden McClung had a double and a single and scored three times. Ethan Holliday each had a pair of hits and scored twice for the Cavaliers.

Aaron Dempsey had three of the five hits for Trail including a double.

Independence 11, PikeView 1 (6 innings)

Andy Lester and Michael McKinney each drove in three runs to lead Independence past PikeView 11-1 in six innings Tuesday on Senior Night.

Clay Basham and Caleb Riddle each had a double and drove in two runs, while Atticus Goodson and Carson Brown had two hits apiece.

Samuel Lyle had a hit and an RBI for the Panthers.

Woodrow Wilson 8, Richwood 0

Woodrow Wilson 15, Greater Beckley Christian 2 (5 innings)

The Flying Eagles swept a pair of games Tuesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium

Woodrow Wilson knocked off Richwood 8-0 in the opener before beating Greater Beckley Christian 15-2 in five innings in the nightcap.

Connor Mollohan, Travis Daniel and Chase Tolliver combined for a two-hit shutout and struckout 10 Lumberjacks. Mollohan also collected two hits and had an RBI, while Reid Warden drove in two runs. Blake Stratton, Micah Clay and Logan Williams each had an RBI.

Clay had three hits and four RBI in game two, while Maddex Simms had three hits and also drove in four runs.

Blake Stratton knocked in two runs and Danny Dickenson hit a triple and had one RBI.

Hunter Crist had two RBI for the Crusaders.

Shady Spring 14, Princeton 4

Shady Spring – A night after scoring 37 runs Shady Spring cooled off… a little.

The host Tigers plated 14 runs to top Princeton 14-4 Tuesday in Shady Spring.

Tyler Mackey collected two hits – one of them a home run – and drove in five runs from the leadoff spot while Josh Lovell collected three hits. Aden Seabolt notched only one hit but drove in three runs to bring his weekly RBI total to nine.

Shady improves to 17-3 and will travel to Oak Hill on Thursday.

