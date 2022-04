Students and parents are urging Watertown School District officials to take action after a teacher gave a letter to four high-schoolers in what parents called a devastating "pre-meditated attack" on transgender students. The letter, given to students Monday by a Watertown High School German teacher, sparked a small protest by students Tuesday morning. The teacher, Calvin Hillesland, tried to refute students' gender identities and told the students in the letter that when they asked him to call their friends by masculine...

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO