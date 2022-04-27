Ukrainian couple who escaped war now teaching ballet in Northwest Arkansas

Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.Why it matters: Getting outdoors and looking over familiar areas from a different perspective can lift your spirit, especially if you're lifting spirits. 1. The Preacher's SonDetails: Grab a celebratory drink atop this restored, historic church in Bentonville.Of note: The rooftop is open weather permitting — and closed Sundays.Address: 201 N.W. A St. The rooftop of The Preacher's Son. Worth Sparkman/ Axios2. Feed and FollyDetails: A lively, laid-back hangout serving local food and drinks in Fayetteville.Perks: A menu of "destination" cocktails highlighting different countries — including the Zelenskyy (Ukraine — vodka, lichi, lemon juice, ginger liqueur) and Copenhagen Sling (Denmark — Danish aquavit, orgeat, lemon juice, angostura and lemon bitters).Address: 110 S. College Ave. Eat and drink al fresco. Photo courtesy of Feed and Folly3. Dickson Street PubDetails: Enjoy a cold pint and some of the best views in Fayetteville from this rooftop patio.Go when: you want a lively night out and don't mind mingling with the college crowd.Address: 303 W. Dickson St. Photo courtesy of Dickson Street Pub

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO