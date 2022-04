The votes are in and Booker High girls track and field athlete Jakai Peterson has been selected the Herald-Tribune Athlete of the Week for April 18-23. She cruised to a win in the 400-meter run, won the long jump, finished third in the 200 meters and also anchored Booker’s victorious 4x100 relay team at the Class 2A-District 12 meet. The Herald-Tribune audience gave Peterson 41.8% of the vote which enabled her to beat out baseball player Carson Allison, of Parrish Community High, who received 36.1% of the 15,657 votes cast.

