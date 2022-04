Playing nine innings while hoping the Red Sox can figure out a way to clone Garrett Whitlock before they burn him out …. 1. Don’t sweat this aspect of the Red Sox’ lousy start: They’re going to hit, and soon. They haven’t had much luck when they’ve barreled the ball, but that will change, and a lineup with a core of Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, and J.D. Martinez is going to keep the scoreboard operator busy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO