One Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba star has joined the cast of the increasingly popular Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie! Keigo Maki's original manga series has made its anime adaptation debut as part of the new wave of Spring 2022 anime releases, and it's not hard to see why it was one of the most anticipated releases from fans now that the run is a few episodes in. Fans have been introduced to the quirky main couple at the center of it all, and with the latest episode got to see even more of their respective families.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO