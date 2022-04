ANAHEIM -- It's hard to find a hotter hitter in baseball than Angels right fielder Taylor Ward right now. Ward has been off to a blistering start offensively this season and nearly hit for the cycle in a 9-5 win over the Guardians on Wednesday, falling just a single short of the accomplishment. But he more than made up for it, as he went 3-for-4 with a double in the first, a grand slam in the second, a walk in the fourth and a triple in the sixth to back Shohei Ohtani, who pitched five innings and allowed two runs to pick up his second win.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO