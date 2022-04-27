ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The LA sheriff is investigating a reporter who broke a story on a department cover-up

By Vanessa Romo
kuaf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County sheriff on Tuesday announced he was launching an investigation into a reporter behind an article detailing a cover-up of inmate abuse within the department. During a news conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was investigating leaked materials, including a video published by the Los Angeles...

www.kuaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Off-duty South Gate police detective killed in 605 Freeway crash

An off-duty South Gate police detective was killed in a crash on the 605 Freeway, police confirmed Monday.Detective Alexis Gonzalez was identified Monday as the South Gate police officer killed in a crash in the area of the 605 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. South Gate police said Gonzalez was a five-year veteran of the department.In an Instagram post, South Gate police said Gonzalez had lost control of his vehicle before the crash, which overturned his vehicle. Gonzales was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center, where he died.The crash shut down the on-and-off-ramps of the freeway at Firestone shut down during the fatal crash investigation, which is ongoing.The detective is survived by his parents and two brothers.
SOUTH GATE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Report reveals decade of ‘repugnant’ police racism in Minneapolis

The city of Minneapolis and its police department has spent years engaging in systemic racial discrimination against Indigenous people and people of colour, according to a scathing new report from the state.“It’s going to take a lot of work by a lot of people to get out of this,” Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero told reporters on Wednesday.The probe from the state’s human rights agency found dicrimination and abuse at all levels, ranging from excessive, paramilitary-style training, to officers using disproportionate force on people of colour, to police maintaining secret social media accounts to criticise politicians and organisations...
POLITICS
HeySoCal

Biden commutes sentences of 2 inmates with LA County ties

President Joe Biden Tuesday exercised his clemency powers for the first time in his administration, issuing three pardons and 75 commutations nationally — including two sentence commutations to prisoners with ties to Los Angeles County. “Today, I am pardoning three people who have demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Arrest Made In Daytime Shooting Inside Melrose Clothing Store

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the daytime shooting and attempted robbery of a Melrose clothing store. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Follow Home task force identified two suspects and located Jamario Kevin Ray, 22, after an April 18 search warrant was obtained for his residence. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Wilfred Reilly: Black Lives Matter Has Led To A 63% Jump In Black Fatal Homicides

Wilfred Reilly, associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University joined Brian Kilmeade and discussed the increase in black homicide since the Black Lives Matter movement started. Reilly pointed out how in 2014 there were about 6,000 black homicides and after the Ferguson riots and the “Ferguson effect” that jumped to little under 8,000. Then last year, Reilly said there was about 9,900 recorded black murders. The effect of the Black Lives Matter movement has accounted for a jump of 63 % in black fatal homicides and Reilly calls out people like Ben Crump for drastically over inflating the number of unarmed black men shot by the police for fueling the BLM movement. Reilly also spoke about how Critical Race theory is nothing like the Civil Rights movement. Reilly believes most people, regardless of race and class truly want to help one another and it is CRT and BLM that are saying that if a white person wants to help the poor they are doing it for some crooked, manipulative reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Up#Criminal Investigation#Street Gang#Murder#The La Times#The Los Angeles Times
KTLA

Transient found dead on L.A. high school campus

A transient was found dead on the campus of Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday. The man apparently trespassed onto the campus, located at 4500 Multnomah St., on Sunday night or early Monday morning, Los Angeles School Police Department Sgt. Perez told KTLA. Just before 7 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

3 sought after allegedly stealing from Sephora, Ulta in Calabasas

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify those responsible for stealing from Sephora and Ulta Beauty stores in Calabasas. This incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on April 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday. Three people were caught on surveillance video concealing multiple fragrance items in their […]
CALABASAS, CA
KTLA

Arrest made after armed robber takes watch near Beverly Center

At least one person was taken into custody after an armed robbery in the area of the Beverly Center on Thursday, officials said. Police received a call just after 1 p.m. regarding the robbery across from a hotel, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA. An unknown number of suspects ran into the second level of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SCDNReports

Troubled Woman Harasses County Officials

A troubled woman, who has a history of harassing local government officials, was at it again. Just after 2 pm, police received a report she was calling a court official to make a series of irrational complaints. In the past, she’s left messages threatening self-harm with various public officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy