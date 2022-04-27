ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The LA sheriff is investigating a reporter who broke a story on a department cover-up

By Vanessa Romo
kawc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County sheriff on Tuesday announced he was launching an investigation into a reporter behind an article detailing a cover-up of inmate abuse within the department. During a news conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was investigating leaked materials, including a video published by the Los Angeles...

www.kawc.org

Comments / 0

