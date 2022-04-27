Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" Synopis Released

Gary Oldman says that retirement is on the horizon for him. Deadline spoke to The Dark Knight star about his career. In their conversation, his work on Slow Horses came up and it seems the actor clearly loved this experience. However, Oldman did say that he knows he has more of his acting days behind him than in front of him. Specifically, the star argued, "So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it." Now, before any alarm bells go off, he's not leaving the acting game effective immediately. But, it's clear this is something that Oldman has been thinking about for a long time now. It might be that the pandemic has a number of actors rethinking their lives, especially as it relates to family. Whatever the case, the Dark Knight star is already planting some small seeds so that fans aren't completely blindsided. Check out his full comments here.

