Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" Synopis Released

By Nicole Drum
Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released the synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris", the thirteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, May 8th. Earlier this week in "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America", Tabitha's (Erinn Westbrook) time travel adventures showed her the...

