5 displaced by Santa Cruz County greenhouse fire

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were displaced by a fire in Santa Cruz County Tuesday morning, Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit said on social media. Firefighters responded to the fire off of San Andreas Road. around 3:00 a.m.





Images from Cal Fire CZU.

The fire destroyed two mobile trailers. Red Cross was called to assist those who were displaced. The flames spread into greenhouses, but multiple fire agencies responded and eventually controlled the blaze.

There have been several other notable fires in the Bay Area in recent weeks, including a five-alarm fire that broke out in a San Jose Home Depot on April 9. That fire caused 45 people to evacuate from their homes. Police arrested Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27 of San Jose for starting the fire .

