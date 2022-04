It’s been 30 draws and there has still been no winner for the now $454 million Powerball Jackpot. When will we have a winner? It has been a while since a lottery jackpot has caught the attention of the nation. I distinctly remember the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot from 2016. Unfortunately, this Outsider did not win as a college freshman despite buying seven tickets in Terre Haute, Indiana.

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO